Maine 74, Albany (NY) 72

Beagle 7-12 3-4 18, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Patel 0-1 0-0 0, Drumgoole 4-13 5-5 14, Hutcheson 3-4 0-0 9, Davis 10-17 0-0 26, Edmead 1-2 1-1 3, Kellogg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 9-10 72.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson