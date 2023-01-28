Maine 72, Albany (NY) 68

Feierbergs 3-6 0-0 6, Clayton 4-8 4-4 12, Tynes 5-9 0-0 11, Wright-McLeish 7-10 0-0 16, Juozapaitis 5-16 4-4 15, Filipovity 3-4 2-2 8, Turgut 1-1 1-2 4, Adetogun 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 11-12 72.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson