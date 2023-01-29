Skip to main content
Sports

Loyola Marymount 84, Pepperdine 70

M.Lewis 4-15 12-13 21, Porter 2-8 2-2 6, Basham 1-4 0-0 2, Mallette 5-7 0-0 10, Mitchell 5-12 0-0 13, Moore 2-5 2-2 7, Pitre 2-5 0-0 4, Zidek 2-3 2-2 7, Gassama 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 18-19 70.

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (16-7)

Leaupepe 2-12 6-8 11, Issanza 2-3 0-2 4, Ahrens 6-9 1-1 18, L.Lewis 2-4 1-4 6, Shelton 9-16 7-9 26, Stephens 4-7 0-0 12, Graham 1-2 0-2 2, Anderson 2-3 0-0 5, Marble 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 15-26 84.

Halftime_Loyola Marymount 48-40. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 6-20 (Mitchell 3-8, Zidek 1-1, Moore 1-2, M.Lewis 1-5, Gassama 0-1, Mallette 0-1, Pitre 0-1, Porter 0-1), Loyola Marymount 13-23 (Ahrens 5-8, Stephens 4-6, Anderson 1-1, L.Lewis 1-1, Leaupepe 1-3, Shelton 1-4). Fouled Out_Porter. Rebounds_Pepperdine 27 (Porter 8), Loyola Marymount 39 (Issanza 9). Assists_Pepperdine 12 (Mitchell 4), Loyola Marymount 18 (Shelton 7). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 20, Loyola Marymount 21. A_2,234 (3,900).

More for you
Written By