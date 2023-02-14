Loyola Chicago 64, UMass 62

Alston 4-10 5-9 13, Golden 3-6 0-0 7, Norris 5-12 3-5 17, Quinn 1-3 2-2 5, Schwieger 2-6 2-3 8, Kennedy 0-3 1-2 1, Welch 4-6 1-1 9, Wilson 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 21-51 14-22 64.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson