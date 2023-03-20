Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Louisville 73, Texas 51

Cochran 3-5 1-2 7, Harris 1-4 0-0 2, Carr 3-12 2-2 9, Robinson 4-7 1-1 9, Van Lith 8-15 4-6 21, Dixon 2-8 1-1 5, Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Jones 5-5 0-1 10, Konno 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 2-4 1-2 5, Totals 30-64 10-15 73

TEXAS (26-10)

Gaston 5-10 2-4 12, Faye 0-0 0-0 0, Gonzales 2-10 2-2 6, Harmon 4-11 2-6 10, Holle 2-6 0-0 5, Jones 2-7 2-2 6, Muhammad 0-3 0-2 0, Morris 1-2 0-0 2, Mwenentanda 3-6 4-4 10, Totals 19-55 12-20 51

Louisville 16 21 19 17 73
Texas 16 7 12 16 51

3-Point Goals_Louisville 3-13 (Carr 1-6, Van Lith 1-4, Williams 1-1, Russell 0-2), Texas 1-10 (Gonzales 0-4, Harmon 0-2, Holle 1-3, Mwenentanda 0-1). Assists_Louisville 10 (Carr 3, Van Lith 3), Texas 5 (Harmon 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Louisville 42 (Dixon 10), Texas 34 (Harmon 9). Total Fouls_Louisville 21, Texas 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,430.

