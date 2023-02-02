Louisiana Tech 80, Rice 72

Fiedler 9-15 5-6 23, Evee 6-16 0-0 14, Mason 3-6 4-6 12, Olivari 5-12 0-0 13, Sheffield 1-3 2-2 5, Huseinovic 1-3 0-0 3, Akuchie 1-1 0-0 2, Lieppert 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 11-14 72.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson