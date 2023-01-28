Louisiana Tech 66, UTSA 55

I.Crawford 8-12 1-2 19, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Mangum 1-4 0-0 2, C.Williams 7-14 2-2 18, Willis 3-7 0-0 8, Stewart 4-9 0-0 9, Allen 2-3 3-3 7, Bullock 1-2 0-0 3, J.Crawford 0-3 0-0 0, T.Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 6-7 66.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson