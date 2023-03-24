Los Angeles FC takes shutout streak into matchup against Dallas

FC Dallas (2-1-1) vs. Los Angeles FC (2-0-1)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: LAFC -173, FC Dallas +429, Draw +311; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC heads into a matchup with Dallas after notching two straight shutout wins.

LAFC went 21-9-4 overall and 16-2-2 at home a season ago. LAFC scored 66 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 38.

Dallas went 14-9-11 overall last season while going 4-7-7 on the road. Dallas scored 48 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 37.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: None listed.

Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.