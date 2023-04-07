Los Angeles FC takes home winning streak into matchup against Austin

Austin FC (2-2-1) vs. Los Angeles FC (3-0-2)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: LAFC -191, Austin FC +469, Draw +337; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC hosts Austin looking to continue a three-game home winning streak.

LAFC was 21-9-4 overall during the 2022 season while going 16-2-2 at home. LAFC scored 66 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 38.

Austin compiled a 16-10-8 record overall in 2022 while finishing 8-8-2 in road games. Austin averaged 1.9 goals on 4.3 shots on goal per game last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Maxime Crepeau (injured).

Austin: Julio Cascante (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.