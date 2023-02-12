Long Beach St. 79, CS Bakersfield 69

George 3-7 2-2 8, L.Traore 3-4 3-6 9, Jones 4-8 8-8 18, A.Traore 2-4 4-4 8, Tsohonis 4-14 2-2 12, T.Hunter 2-3 6-7 10, Stroud 6-9 0-2 12, Rotegaard 1-1 0-0 2, Polynice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 25-31 79.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson