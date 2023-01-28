Long Beach St. 75, UC Davis 72

Rocak 1-3 2-2 4, Adebayo 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 12-21 5-7 32, Milling 1-8 0-0 2, Pepper 7-20 9-10 28, Lose 0-3 1-2 1, Borra 1-1 1-3 3, Manu 0-0 0-0 0, DeBruhl 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-58 18-24 72.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson