LIU 74, Sacred Heart 70

Delancy 7-9 4-5 18, Essahaty 5-9 0-1 10, Greene 1-4 1-2 3, J.Johnson 4-11 2-2 10, Washington 6-16 0-0 15, Wood 0-6 0-0 0, Cook 3-3 6-8 14, Ndiaye 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 27-59 15-20 74.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson