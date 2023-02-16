Lamar 91, Houston Christian 75

Hofman 1-6 1-2 4, Maring 1-4 0-1 2, King 3-6 2-5 9, Klanjscek 5-13 8-9 21, Long 5-11 2-4 17, Bazil 5-6 4-5 16, Iyeyemi 1-2 2-2 4, Proctor 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-49 19-28 75.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson