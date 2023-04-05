L.A. Lakers 135, Utah 133

James 14-27 6-6 37, Vanderbilt 2-4 0-0 6, Davis 7-16 7-12 21, Reaves 8-13 8-8 28, Schroder 7-18 3-4 18, Gabriel 1-1 0-0 2, Hachimura 7-11 2-3 17, Brown Jr. 1-4 0-0 3, Beasley 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 48-97 27-35 135.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships