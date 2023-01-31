L.A. Lakers 129, N.Y. Knicks 123

Hachimura 8-12 1-2 19, James 11-25 4-7 28, Davis 9-16 9-11 27, Brown Jr. 3-8 1-1 9, Schroder 4-7 2-2 12, Bryant 3-3 3-3 9, Walker IV 1-6 0-0 2, Christie 2-3 0-0 6, Westbrook 7-13 2-5 17. Totals 48-93 22-31 129.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson