L.A. Lakers 123, Oklahoma City 117

Brown Jr. 7-10 1-1 19, Vanderbilt 2-5 3-4 7, Bamba 4-5 1-2 12, Beasley 4-15 0-0 11, Schroder 8-18 7-8 26, Gabriel 2-7 1-2 5, Hachimura 3-6 2-2 9, Walker IV 2-7 8-11 13, Christie 1-2 0-0 2, Reaves 5-5 8-9 19. Totals 38-80 31-39 123.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships