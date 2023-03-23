L.A. Lakers 122, Phoenix 111

Craig 5-10 0-0 14, Okogie 0-5 5-6 5, Biyombo 3-4 0-2 6, Booker 11-16 10-12 33, Paul 8-17 0-0 18, Bazley 0-0 0-0 0, Warren 3-6 0-0 6, Ross 1-6 0-0 3, Landale 2-6 0-0 4, Payne 3-7 0-0 7, Shamet 6-13 0-0 15. Totals 42-90 15-20 111.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships