L.A. Lakers 121, Phoenix 107

Craig 8-12 0-0 18, Okogie 3-10 8-8 16, Biyombo 2-3 0-0 4, Payne 5-13 2-2 13, Shamet 2-9 1-1 7, Bazley 2-4 0-0 4, Wainright 1-8 0-0 2, D.Lee 3-9 0-0 7, Ross 5-11 0-0 10, Landale 8-13 1-3 17, S.Lee 4-12 0-0 9. Totals 43-104 12-14 107.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships