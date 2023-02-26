L.A. Lakers 111, Dallas 108

James 10-23 5-7 26, Vanderbilt 6-8 2-2 15, Davis 12-20 6-9 30, Beasley 3-14 0-1 8, Schroder 5-12 6-6 16, Hachimura 1-5 0-0 2, Brown Jr. 2-6 0-0 5, Walker IV 0-2 0-0 0, Bamba 0-1 0-0 0, Reaves 3-6 2-3 9. Totals 42-97 21-28 111.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships