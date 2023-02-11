L.A. Lakers 109, Golden State 103

Brown Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Hachimura 6-11 2-2 16, Davis 5-19 3-4 13, Russell 6-12 2-3 15, Schroder 7-12 9-11 26, Gabriel 3-4 0-0 6, Vanderbilt 5-7 2-2 12, Walker IV 2-5 0-0 4, Beasley 2-9 0-0 4, Reaves 2-5 3-4 8. Totals 40-89 21-26 109.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson