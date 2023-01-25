L.A. Clippers 133, L.A. Lakers 115

Leonard 11-16 3-4 25, Morris Sr. 2-4 0-0 5, Zubac 3-4 0-0 6, George 11-20 2-2 27, Mann 5-10 3-4 17, Covington 3-3 0-0 8, Diabate 0-0 0-0 0, Batum 1-2 1-2 4, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 7-13 1-1 19, Powell 8-12 2-2 22. Totals 51-84 12-15 133.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson