L.A. Clippers 127, Oklahoma City 105

Dort 1-11 0-0 3, Jal.Williams 7-12 0-0 16, Jay.Williams 3-7 1-2 8, Giddey 8-15 0-0 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 10-15 9-9 30, Dieng 4-6 0-0 9, Robinson-Earl 2-5 0-0 4, Waters III 2-7 0-0 6, Saric 0-0 0-0 0, Sarr 1-1 0-0 3, Joe 0-4 0-0 0, Tr.Mann 2-6 0-0 5, Wiggins 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 41-93 10-11 105.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships