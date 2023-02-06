L.A. Clippers 124, Brooklyn 116

Leonard 8-17 5-6 24, Morris Sr. 1-3 0-0 2, Zubac 6-9 7-10 19, George 10-20 6-7 29, Mann 5-9 1-1 12, Batum 3-8 2-3 9, Jackson 5-10 0-0 12, Kennard 1-6 0-0 3, Powell 5-10 3-3 14. Totals 44-92 24-30 124.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson