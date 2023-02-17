L.A. Clippers 116, Phoenix 107

Leonard 5-18 6-6 16, Morris Sr. 2-6 0-0 4, Zubac 6-9 1-2 13, George 9-19 4-4 26, Mann 10-12 3-4 26, Plumlee 2-2 2-2 6, Batum 1-4 0-0 3, Gordon 3-8 5-5 13, Hyland 2-4 4-4 9. Totals 40-82 25-27 116.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson