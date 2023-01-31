L.A. Clippers 108, Chicago 103

George 7-16 0-0 16, Leonard 11-24 8-9 33, Zubac 6-7 2-5 14, Kennard 0-6 0-0 0, Mann 1-6 2-2 5, Covington 2-4 0-0 5, Batum 2-10 0-0 6, Jackson 1-9 0-0 2, Powell 7-11 10-10 27. Totals 37-93 22-26 108.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson