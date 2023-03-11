Skip to main content Turn off refresh
L.A. Clippers 106, N.Y. Knicks 95

Barrett 5-12 0-0 11, Randle 5-24 6-8 19, Robinson 2-8 2-2 6, Grimes 3-8 1-1 7, Quickley 8-18 7-8 26, Toppin 4-9 2-2 10, Hartenstein 2-5 0-0 4, Hart 3-6 4-4 10, McBride 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 32-90 24-27 95.

L.A. CLIPPERS (106)

Leonard 14-22 7-7 38, Morris Sr. 4-7 0-0 11, Zubac 4-6 0-0 8, George 10-21 0-0 22, Westbrook 3-8 1-3 7, Plumlee 1-4 4-5 6, Batum 1-4 0-0 2, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 1-6 0-0 2, Gordon 4-9 0-1 10. Totals 42-87 12-16 106.

New York 19 30 25 21 95
L.A. Clippers 20 27 29 30 106

3-Point Goals_New York 7-31 (Quickley 3-8, Randle 3-10, Barrett 1-3, Hart 0-1, Hartenstein 0-1, Grimes 0-4, Toppin 0-4), L.A. Clippers 10-30 (Morris Sr. 3-4, Leonard 3-6, Gordon 2-5, George 2-8, Mann 0-2, Westbrook 0-2, Batum 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 54 (Robinson 14), L.A. Clippers 39 (George 8). Assists_New York 21 (Grimes, Hart, Quickley 4), L.A. Clippers 22 (George 8). Total Fouls_New York 17, L.A. Clippers 20. A_19,068 (18,997)

