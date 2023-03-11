L.A. Clippers 106, N.Y. Knicks 95

Barrett 5-12 0-0 11, Randle 5-24 6-8 19, Robinson 2-8 2-2 6, Grimes 3-8 1-1 7, Quickley 8-18 7-8 26, Toppin 4-9 2-2 10, Hartenstein 2-5 0-0 4, Hart 3-6 4-4 10, McBride 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 32-90 24-27 95.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships