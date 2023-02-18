Kiplimo wins XC world title; Chebet in women's title upset

BATHURST, Australia (AP) — Lightning cracked as Jacob Kiplimo was finishing off his win in the cross-country world championships, waving his arms to celebrate as he strode the last steps of a downhill run to the line that had claimed a major casualty in the women’s race earlier Saturday.
Letesenbet Gidey was leading the women’s race on the same stretch of grass when she turned her head slightly to get a glimpse at fast-finishing Beatrice Chebet, tripped on a mound and stumbled to the ground as the Kenyan ran past her a memorable win.