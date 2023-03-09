Iowa State knocks out No. 10 Baylor 78-72 in Big 12 quarters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points, helping Iowa State overcome a spectacular performance by Baylor forward Jalen Bridges and sending the Cyclones to a 78-72 victory over the No. 10 Bears in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday.
Jaren Holmes added 17 points, Tamin Lipsey had 12 and Tre King 10 for the fifth-seeded Cyclones (19-12), who followed up a win over the Bears (22-10) on Saturday by beating them for the fifth time in six conference tournament games.