Iowa St. 73, No. 7 Baylor 58

Jones 3-5 1-3 7, T.King 5-11 2-4 13, Holmes 6-9 3-4 16, Kalscheur 3-9 4-5 12, Lipsey 0-1 3-4 3, Osunniyi 3-4 2-2 8, Watson 2-2 0-0 4, Kunc 2-4 0-0 6, Ward 2-2 0-0 4, E.King 0-1 0-0 0, Hawley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-48 15-22 73.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships