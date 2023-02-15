Iowa St. 70, No. 22 TCU 59

Cork 2-3 1-4 5, Miller 3-6 0-1 7, Baugh 2-7 2-4 7, Peavy 6-9 0-0 13, Wells 7-14 0-4 15, Coles 2-7 2-4 6, Lampkin 1-2 1-1 3, O'Bannon 1-4 0-0 3, Lundblade 0-0 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 6-18 59.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson