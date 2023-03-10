Iona 71, Niagara 59

Gray 7-11 2-4 18, Iorio 3-6 0-0 6, Bayless 3-8 3-3 9, Mitchell 0-4 0-0 0, Thomasson 5-14 3-4 15, Obioha 3-3 0-1 6, Kasperzyk 2-5 0-0 5, Erving 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 8-12 59.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships