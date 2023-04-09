Indiana 141, N.Y. Knicks 136

Nesmith 5-7 3-3 14, Nwora 7-10 1-1 19, Jackson 1-6 4-6 6, Mathurin 6-13 12-13 26, Nembhard 7-13 4-5 19, Johnson 3-5 0-0 6, Brissett 4-15 4-7 12, Hield 5-6 0-0 15, Hill 5-7 2-3 17, York 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 46-89 30-38 141.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships