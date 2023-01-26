Incarnate Word 70, McNeese St. 65

English 1-8 0-0 2, Francois 3-4 0-0 8, Massie 7-11 1-2 16, Scott 3-13 0-1 6, Shumate 7-14 4-5 18, Oday 3-7 2-3 10, Berze 1-4 0-0 3, McMillan 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-64 7-11 65.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson