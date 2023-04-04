Houston 124, Denver 103

Gordon 6-11 1-4 13, M.Porter Jr. 8-20 1-2 23, Jokic 7-13 0-1 14, Caldwell-Pope 3-6 1-1 8, Murray 1-2 0-0 2, Cancar 0-1 0-0 0, Je.Green 2-7 5-6 9, Brown 2-6 0-0 6, Jordan 3-4 1-2 7, Braun 2-6 0-0 4, Jackson 3-4 0-0 7, Watson 4-7 1-2 10. Totals 41-87 10-18 103.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships