Houston 114, L.A. Lakers 110

Brown Jr. 3-5 0-0 8, Hachimura 2-5 0-0 5, Vanderbilt 6-13 1-2 13, Beasley 6-17 0-0 16, Russell 5-17 5-6 18, Gabriel 2-5 2-2 6, Walker IV 1-4 2-2 4, Reaves 6-14 11-13 24, Schroder 3-10 10-12 16. Totals 34-90 31-37 110.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships