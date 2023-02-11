Holy Cross 74, American 66

Gates 6-19 5-8 17, Batchelder 7-14 0-0 18, Dorsey 2-3 0-0 5, Montgomery 7-13 4-4 20, Octave 5-8 4-7 14, Kenney 0-1 0-0 0, Tse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 13-19 74.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson