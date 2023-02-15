Holy Cross 71, Boston U. 69

Zink 0-6 1-2 1, Brewster 2-2 0-0 4, Harper 6-12 2-2 16, Tynen 2-4 0-0 4, Whyte 8-19 0-0 17, Brittain-Watts 3-11 0-0 6, Morales 4-9 2-2 11, Landrum 5-7 0-1 10, Chimezie 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-72 5-7 69.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson