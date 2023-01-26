Hofstra 82, Elon 65

Boachie-Yiadom 1-1 0-0 2, Carlos 1-2 0-0 2, Dubar 2-4 0-0 6, Estrada 16-25 0-0 40, Thomas 9-17 0-1 23, W.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Plotnikov 1-4 0-0 2, Washington 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 33-59 0-1 82.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson