Hofstra 72, Northeastern 53

Boachie-Yiadom 3-3 0-0 6, Carlos 3-4 3-4 10, Dubar 3-9 0-0 7, Estrada 5-13 1-1 13, Thomas 8-21 0-0 18, Williams 2-5 2-2 6, Plotnikov 4-4 0-0 8, Washington 1-3 0-0 2, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Tomasco 1-1 0-0 2, Barrouk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 6-7 72.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson