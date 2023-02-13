Hofstra 66, Drexel 52

Okros 1-4 0-0 2, A.Williams 4-11 5-10 13, Y.Butler 1-7 6-6 8, House 1-4 0-0 2, Oden 3-7 2-3 9, C.Washington 3-7 0-0 7, Turner 2-2 3-8 7, Magee 1-3 2-2 4, Hargrove 0-0 0-0 0, Wang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 18-29 52.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson