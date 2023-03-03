Hawaii 81, CS Northridge 55

Hepa 5-11 3-3 17, Seck 3-4 7-8 13, Avea 3-13 2-2 9, Coleman 3-8 0-0 9, McClanahan 6-13 4-5 18, Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Rouhliadeff 3-4 0-0 7, Riley 3-5 2-2 8, Nedd 0-1 0-0 0, Svetozarevic 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 18-20 81.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships