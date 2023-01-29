Skip to main content
Sports

Hawaii 72, CS Bakersfield 69

Collum 7-16 9-9 23, Henson 6-12 2-2 16, Smith 5-12 8-10 18, McGhee 1-2 0-0 3, Reynolds 3-3 1-1 7, Panopio 1-4 0-0 2, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Kas.Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 20-22 69.

HAWAII (16-6)

Hepa 5-10 3-4 17, da Silva 4-5 0-1 8, Avea 2-4 0-0 6, Coleman 2-7 6-9 11, McClanahan 7-11 3-4 17, Riley 1-4 7-7 9, Rouhliadeff 0-2 2-2 2, Seck 0-0 2-2 2, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-44 23-29 72.

Halftime_Hawaii 45-28. 3-Point Goals_CS Bakersfield 3-11 (Henson 2-3, McGhee 1-2, Collum 0-1, Hunter 0-1, Smith 0-1, Panopio 0-3), Hawaii 7-24 (Hepa 4-8, Avea 2-3, Coleman 1-5, Jackson 0-1, Rouhliadeff 0-1, Riley 0-2, McClanahan 0-4). Fouled Out_Hepa, da Silva. Rebounds_CS Bakersfield 18 (Henson 6), Hawaii 27 (Hepa 7). Assists_CS Bakersfield 5 (Reynolds 2), Hawaii 8 (McClanahan 4). Total Fouls_CS Bakersfield 21, Hawaii 18. A_5,729 (10,300).

More for you
Written By