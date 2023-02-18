Hawaii 70, Long Beach St. 67

Hepa 6-11 4-4 19, da Silva 7-10 3-6 17, Avea 3-8 2-2 9, Coleman 1-9 2-2 5, McClanahan 3-5 2-4 9, Riley 3-3 0-1 6, Jackson 2-6 0-0 5, Seck 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 13-19 70.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson