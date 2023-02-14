Graves' last-second goal gives Devils 3-2 win over Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Graves scored off a feed from Michael McLeod in front of the net with 1.4 seconds left, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth win in five games.

Yegor Sharangovich and Jesper Bratt had the other goals for the Devils, and Graves also had an assist. Vitek Vanecek stopped 31 shots for New Jersey, which remains three points behind first-place Carolina and moved five ahead of the New York Rangers in the Metropolitan Division.