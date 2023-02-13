Grambling St. 68, Prairie View 64

Rasas 11-19 2-3 25, Rutty 0-1 1-2 1, Augustin 0-5 3-4 3, Harding 3-12 0-0 7, Nelson 2-7 2-2 7, Gambrell 5-9 0-0 12, Douglas 2-5 4-4 9, Wesley 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Miles 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 12-15 64.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson