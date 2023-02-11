Grambling St. 65, Texas Southern 46

Barnes 0-4 2-4 2, Nicholas 3-7 3-6 9, Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Granger 3-6 1-1 8, Henry 3-13 2-2 10, Farooq 3-5 0-1 7, Carter 1-1 0-0 2, Mortle 1-7 0-2 2, Gilliam 0-3 0-0 0, Craig 3-3 0-0 6, Marin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-52 8-16 46.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson