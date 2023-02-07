Golden State 141, Oklahoma City 114

Aa.Wiggins 8-10 1-1 19, Jal.Williams 3-7 2-6 8, Jay.Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Giddey 6-12 3-4 15, Gilgeous-Alexander 6-16 8-8 20, Bazley 1-1 0-0 3, Omoruyi 1-4 1-2 3, Waters III 3-5 0-0 8, Muscala 0-3 0-0 0, K.Williams 4-8 0-0 9, Joe 2-4 0-0 6, Mann 8-17 0-0 18. Totals 44-91 15-21 114.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson