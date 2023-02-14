Golden State 135, Washington 126

Kispert 2-4 0-0 4, Porzingis 12-16 8-8 34, Gafford 3-4 3-4 9, Beal 13-23 4-5 33, Morris 3-6 0-0 8, Avdija 3-10 0-0 7, Gill 2-3 2-2 6, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Nunn 5-7 1-2 13, Wright 4-6 0-0 10. Totals 48-80 18-21 126.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson