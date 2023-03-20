Golden State 121, Houston 108

D.Green 4-4 0-0 8, DiVincenzo 1-6 2-2 5, Looney 4-7 3-6 11, Curry 10-23 5-5 30, Thompson 11-21 2-2 29, Kuminga 7-9 2-2 17, Lamb 3-4 0-0 9, JaM.Green 2-5 0-0 4, Moody 1-1 0-0 3, Poole 1-8 2-2 5. Totals 44-88 16-19 121.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships