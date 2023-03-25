Golden State 120, Philadelphia 112

Harris 10-12 2-3 23, Tucker 0-5 0-0 0, Embiid 13-23 19-22 46, Maxey 7-16 3-3 21, Melton 3-9 2-2 8, Niang 1-4 2-2 5, Reed 1-2 0-2 2, Korkmaz 1-1 0-0 2, Milton 2-5 0-0 5, Springer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-78 28-34 112.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships